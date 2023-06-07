Kilauea volcano erupting again at Halemaumau Crater, putting on spectacular show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano has begun erupting again at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

At around 4:45 a.m., webcam images showed a glow at the summit, indicating that an eruption had begun.

Moments later, images showed fissures at the base of the crater, generating lava flows on the surface of the crater flow.

Officials stress that the activity is confined to Halemaumau and does not pose a threat to the public. Hazards will be reassessed as the eruption continues.

“So this does not seem to be developing the way the 2018 eruption had obviously,” said Adam Weintraub, communication director for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. “They’re keeping a close eye outside the caldera toward the rift zones, but at this point, it looked like the lava was contained within the summit and within the crater itself.”

Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth said the county is not opening its emergency operations center given that the activity is contained to the summit crater, but he did have some concerns about gas emissions.

“Especially on the first day with the gases coming out, the trade winds going down toward Pahala, people with respiratory issues, they have some issues today,” Roth said. “But all in all, it’s spectacular and a great time to visit the volcano.”

Roth said he expects an influx in visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday.

HVO has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea from “watch/orange” to “red/warning.”

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit and indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

“Every eruption’s a little different,” said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge for USGS HVO. “For the one that happened this morning, we had 65 minutes of precursory activity that we were pretty confident would lead to an eruption in this case.”

Over the past two to three weeks, scientists had been tracking an uptick in seismic activity that prompted them to raise the volcano alert level.

“For the past couple of weeks, things have been elevated, but it wasn’t quite at the level where we saw direct movement of magma towards the surface and we saw that this morning, about an hour before the eruption,” Phillips said.

HVO will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The most recent eruption at Kilauea’s summit began on Jan. 5 and lasted for 61 days.

This story will be updated.

