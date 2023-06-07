Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow

New video shows the moment Kilauea erupted this morning.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

At around 4:45 a.m., webcam images showed a glow at the summit, indicating that an eruption had begun.

Moments later, images showed fissures at the base of the crater, generating lava flows on the surface of the crater flow.

Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Officials stressed that the activity is confined to Halemaumau and does not pose a threat to the public. Hazards will be reassessed as the eruption continues.

The observatory has raised the volcano alert level for Kilauea from “watch/orange” to “red/warning.”

Scientists said it started Tuesday evening, citing increased earthquake activity and ground deformation at the summit and indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to closely monitor the situation.

The most recent eruption at Kilauea’s summit began on Jan. 5 and lasted for 61 days.

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the...
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(AP)

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
PHOTOS: Joe Burrow’s inaugural golf fundraiser brings in huge sum for charity
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
Police investigate vandalism incident at Taylor High School
Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says
Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
West Mitchell Avenue off Interstate 75 is shut down for the next several hours due to an oil...
Oil spill closes busy Cincinnati road for hours

Latest News

FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his...
Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis undergoes abdominal surgery, will stay in hospital for several days
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
FILE - Professional wrestling legend The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81, his family said.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81