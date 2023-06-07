Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
PHOTOS: Joe Burrow’s inaugural golf fundraiser brings in huge sum for charity
Police investigate vandalism incident at Taylor High School
Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
West Mitchell Avenue off Interstate 75 is shut down for the next several hours due to an oil...
Oil spill closes busy Cincinnati road for hours
One of Cincinnati’s Fortune 500 companies, Procter & Gamble Co., is being sued over toothbrush...
P&G sued over toothbrush texts

Latest News

Celina Chanthanouvong and her partner Richard Flores pose in their apartment in Emeryville,...
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
Police give update on Corryville murder from May 23
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location