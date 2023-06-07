MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A popular local brewery is planting its roots, once again, to open a third location in the Tri-State area.

MadTree Brewing Co. announced Wednesday their plans to open “MadTree Parks & Rec” in a former airplane hangar in Blue Ash. The 15,000-square-foot space will turn into an outdoor recreation area surrounded by the greenery of Summit Park.

While plans are not set in stone yet, customers can expect to find extensive outdoor seating, several walking trails, and even family-friendly activities, like cornhole.

An expansive taproom with indoor and outdoor seating will also be installed, along with a private rental space for special events, such as family gatherings or celebratory moments.

“This is a fantastic opportunity as it checks so many boxes for us like being an extension of an already fantastic park system, centrally located, and bringing a building back to life,” MadTree Co-Founder Brady Duncan said. “We love that people will be able to spend the whole day enjoying fun activities along with food and drinks with friends and family.”

The Blue Ash City Council will vote on Thursday to finalize the plans by allowing the City Manager to enter into a lease with the brewery.

“The MadTree brand and the company’s purpose is the perfect match for Summit Park,” Blue Ash Parks and Recreation Director Brian Kruse said. “Their leadership has been very successful in not only redeveloping existing spaces but also in enhancing the community through a commitment to the environment and local well-being.”

MadTree has two other locations in Oakley and in Over-the-Rhine.

For more information on MadTree Parks & Rec, visit their website here.

MadTree Brewing plans to build their third location in a former airplane hangar in Blue Ash. Rendering provided: MSA Design. (MadTree Brewing)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.