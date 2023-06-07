More than 2 dozen shell casings found at Evanston shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating more gun violence overnight.

A man was found shot in one of his legs in the 3600 block of Newton Avenue in Evanston just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and tell us more than two dozen shell casings were found at the scene. Bullets also struck several vehicles.

No arrests were made and no suspect information was available.

