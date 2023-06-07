Ohio under Air Quality Advisory as Canadian wildfire smoke spreads into US

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide Air Quality Advisory has been issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The advisory comes as smoke from the Canadian wildfires “continues to adversely impact air quality,” according to the Ohio EPA.

Air Quality Index, which you can find here, is expected to be in the ranges of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy,” the Ohio EPA explained Wednesday.

Cincinnati’s Air Quality Index is listed as “unhealthy.”

When air quality is in this range, the EPA says people who are in sensitive groups (due to medical conditions, exposure conditions, or innate susceptibility) may experience health effects during outdoor activities.

To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity, the EPA said.

The Air Quality Advisory is in effect through Wednesday.

Particulate levels are expected to remain elevated through Thursday, according to the Ohio EPA.

Rain from earlier this morning is moving out, but air quality continues to be a problem for the Cincinnati metro today. Air quality will improve as drier, cooler air filters into the region ahead of rain chances that arrive this weekend! @FOX19 #cincywx pic.twitter.com/M9ZxVmBBlO — Ethan Emery FOX19 (@EthanEmeryWX) June 7, 2023

