Police seek info on person of interest in hopes to solve fatal Corryville shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is looking for information on a person of interest who may know more about the Corryville shooting that killed an Uptown Properties employee.

Police presented surveillance video of a man walking and running in the area of the shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue.

The homicide unit says the person of interest is a 5′8 to 5′10 male weighing around 140-160 pounds.

In the video, the man was wearing an olive-colored hoodie with a pattern on it, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Additional pictures of the person of interest in the murder investigation that occurred on May 23rd, in the 2900 block of Bellevue Ave. pic.twitter.com/KbGuOy518S — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 7, 2023

On May 23, Nicholas Kernan, 43, was working for Uptown Rental Properties when a man approached him outside of a residence and shot him in the head during an attempted robbery, police said.

The 43-year-old was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

43-year-old Nicholas Kernan was fatally shot in Corryville Tuesday. He was a landscaper with Uptown Properties, the company confirmed. (Provided by president of Uptown Properties)

Uptown Properties says they are offering a $10,000 reward for a successful arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward.

If anyone has information about the person of interest or the shooting, contact the Cincinnati Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.