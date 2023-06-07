Police seek info on person of interest in hopes to solve fatal Corryville shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is looking for information on a person of interest who may know more about the Corryville shooting that killed an Uptown Properties employee.
Police presented surveillance video of a man walking and running in the area of the shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue.
The homicide unit says the person of interest is a 5′8 to 5′10 male weighing around 140-160 pounds.
In the video, the man was wearing an olive-colored hoodie with a pattern on it, black shorts and black tennis shoes.
On May 23, Nicholas Kernan, 43, was working for Uptown Rental Properties when a man approached him outside of a residence and shot him in the head during an attempted robbery, police said.
The 43-year-old was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Uptown Properties says they are offering a $10,000 reward for a successful arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward.
If anyone has information about the person of interest or the shooting, contact the Cincinnati Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
