Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
PHOTOS: Joe Burrow’s inaugural golf fundraiser brings in huge sum for charity
Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
Police investigate vandalism incident at Taylor High School
Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says
Man arrested after reports of assault, trespassing in Sharonville
Police: Man attacks family during racist tirade in Sharonville

Latest News

A crash on northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester Wednesday night.
2 injured in Butler County I-75 crash
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief