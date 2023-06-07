Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Louisville sisters thought they bout tickets to Taylor Swift’s June 1 concert at Paycor Stadium, but instead, they fell victim to a scam.

Meghan Huot and her sister Emily are die-hard Swift fans and screamed with excitement when they found out she was going on tour this summer.

Like a lot of Swifties, they were not able to get tickets through Ticketmaster when they went on sale.

So, they decided to try to buy tickets through second-hand sources.

The sisters joined a private Facebook group of more than 22,000 members called Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2023. The page allows Swifties to purchase inexpensive tickets to the summer tour.

To join the group, Facebook users have to answer Taylor Swift-related questions.

After being accepted, Megan’s sister Emily made a post in the group asking if anyone had any reasonably priced tickets to one of Swift’s Cincinnati shows.

“She’s contacted in just a day or two by one of the administrators of the site who says that she has two tickets to the Cincinnati show for $350 a piece,” Huot explains.

The tickets would have the sisters sitting in the fourth row for $350 apiece.

“We sent the money last Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m.,” Huot says. “Then all of a sudden, there’s a third party. It’s not her that has the tickets. Someone else has the tickets, and they’re at work.”

The sisters say the woman gave them the run around all day and later blocked Huot.

So, Huot did what any die-hard fan would do: She wrote a heartfelt message to Taylor Swift asking for last-second tickets.

So here it goes; I believe that you might be the only person right now, without borrowing money from everyone I know and begging my boss for more money toward the T-Swizzle cause, who can give me really the only thing I want for my 40th birthday. I know the pressure is on. To see your Era’s tour with my sister. I can’t even express in words what it would mean for us. I’m sorry to have to ask like this, but honestly, I feel like it’s our only shot.

Huot says she later looked into the tickets after already sending the scammer the money.

What she found is that tickets in the fourth row, like Huot thought she was getting, were selling for nearly $2,000.

Huot says she wishes she and her sister would have looked more into the tickets before paying.

“I feel like if she did that before we actually sent the money, then a red flag might have gone off like, ‘Hey, why is somebody selling these so much less?” explains Huot.

Dave Hatter, a Cyber Security specialist, says that to avoid incidents like this, people should understand that if something sounds too good to be true, it more than likely is.

He further explained that most people who get scammed never get their money back.

“Most of the folks conducting these scams are offshore, so there’s no way of going after them and prosecuting them,” Hatter explained.

Hatter says that no matter how big or little the scam, consistently report it to the FBI through IC3.org.

Thus far, Huot has not received a response from Taylor Swift regarding her message.

