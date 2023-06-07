Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Starbucks is changing its ice cubes

Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.
Iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.(Starbucks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing a key ingredient in their cold drinks.

The coffee chain is changing its ice cubes, replacing the current cubes with smaller “nugget ice.”

Starbucks says the new ice is made with machines that use less water, and the company has a goal of cutting its water usage in half by 2030.

Still, customers should know that the nuggets do not melt any faster, and baristas are using the same ice scoop, so customers should not expect less ice in their drinks.

This small change is a big deal for the company, considering iced beverages account for about 75% of sales at Starbucks.

The company will be rolling out the new ice to all its stores over the next several years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
PHOTOS: Joe Burrow’s inaugural golf fundraiser brings in huge sum for charity
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
Police investigate vandalism incident at Taylor High School
Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says
Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
West Mitchell Avenue off Interstate 75 is shut down for the next several hours due to an oil...
Oil spill closes busy Cincinnati road for hours

Latest News

Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Kilauea volcano erupting again at Halemaumau Crater, putting on spectacular show
In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze into the US
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults