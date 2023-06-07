UC Air Care responds to woman shot in Clermont County, sheriff says

BETHEL, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a 36-year-old woman hospitalized.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Spring Street in Tate Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Jordan Musinski bleeding from a gunshot wound to her lower back after she went to a neighbor’s home for help, the sheriff’s office says.

University of Cincinnati Air Care transported Musinski to UC Medical Center, where she is expected to survive.

Musinski told deputies a man with whom she shares the residence, 38-year-old Jesse Herndon, was responsible for the shooting, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities arrested Herndon without incident at 2:14 p.m. inside that residence. The sheriff’s office says Herndon refused to provide a statement or cooperate with detectives.

He faces one count of felony assault.

Herndon will be booked into the Clermont County Jail once he is medically cleared, though the sheriff’s office does not elaborate on his condition.

He will be arraigned Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Clermont County Municipal Courthouse.

