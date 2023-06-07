Goal of the year? Barreal scores off mesmerizing touch against Pittsburgh: WATCH

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati winger Alvaro Barreal scored in the second half of the club’s victory over Pittsburgh Tuesday night at TQL Stadium in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

And it was sublimely, jaw-droppingly, mind-numbingly good.

“That move was touched by God,” the commentator said afterward. “Wow. What a hit.”

Soccer Twitter is absolutely melting into the floor right now. Deservedly so.

Just watch.

