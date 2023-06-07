Contests
Goal of the year? Barreal scores off mesmerizing touch against Pittsburgh: WATCH

FC Cincinnati is now 12-0 at home this year.
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez, left, celebrates with Álvaro Barreal (31) after scoring...
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez, left, celebrates with Álvaro Barreal (31) after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati winger Alvaro Barreal scored in the second half of the club’s victory over Pittsburgh Tuesday night at TQL Stadium in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

And it was sublimely, jaw-droppingly, mind-numbingly good.

“That move was touched by God,” the commentator said afterward. “Wow. What a hit.”

Soccer Twitter is absolutely melting into the floor right now. Deservedly so.

Just watch.

