WATCH: Stolen bus goes through Indiana fields as police pursue

The video released Wednesday shows the bus going through several fields.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - New video shows the bizarre police chase involving a school bus stolen from Cincinnati in May.

The suspect, 32-year-old Chad Murdock, drove the bus more than 80 miles from Cincinnati and into Indiana as multiple law enforcement agencies were in pursuit, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said on May 30.

Murdock was going down Interstate 74 before state police said he took the stolen bus off-road and into fields.

The video released Wednesday shows the bus going through several fields. At one point, the bus appears to almost topple over as it was driven back onto a highway.

An officer cuts off the bus and forces it into another field, which is where the chase ended.

The two-minute-long video shows the suspect, identified as Murdock, getting out of the stolen bus as law enforcement swarms him.

Murdock was charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Wheeles explained on May 30 that Murdock stole the bus from a school bus driver who was preparing for a summer route.

As soon as the bus driver exited the vehicle, Murdock jumped in and took off.

Chad Murdock, 32, is accused of stealing a school bus in Cincinnati and then leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.(Indiana State Police)

In all, the chase lasted 50 minutes before ending at 11:15 a.m. in the cornfield off State Route 9 and Highway 350 in Shelbyville, which is about a half hour outside of Indianapolis.

No one was injured, but “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit,” according to Sgt. Wheeles.

