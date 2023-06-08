Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

3 charged in ‘retaliation’ murder of Cincinnati man, prosecutors say

Raymond Heard was found dead on the night before Thanksgiving 2018.
Raymond Heard
Raymond Heard(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Prosecutors have identified three people they believe killed a man on Thanksgiving Day’s eve five years ago.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jamal Jewell, Alexis Hill and Michael Hill in the death of Raymond Heard.

Heard, 58, was shot to death around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

His stepmother told us at the time she knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner.

Officers found him in the 4700 block of Gray Road, located at the border of College Hill and Winton Hills.

Prosecutors say Jewell and both Alexis and Michael Hill held Heard at gunpoint and ordered him inside a vehicle in retaliation for a robbery.

They allegedly shot him during the kidnapping. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The three are charged with murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, evidence tampering and having weapons under disability.

They do not currently appear in jail records at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

Latest News

Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Closing arguments presented in trial of triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash
Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on video
Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on video
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
$1,024 for a Days Inn room? Taylor Swift concert has Cincinnati hotels sold out
Terrence Greene
Judge sentences Cleveland dance teacher who sexually assaulted former students to 365 years in prison