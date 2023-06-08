3 charged in ‘retaliation’ murder of Cincinnati man, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Prosecutors have identified three people they believe killed a man on Thanksgiving Day’s eve five years ago.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Thursday indicted Jamal Jewell, Alexis Hill and Michael Hill in the death of Raymond Heard.

Heard, 58, was shot to death around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

His stepmother told us at the time she knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up for Thanksgiving dinner.

Officers found him in the 4700 block of Gray Road, located at the border of College Hill and Winton Hills.

Prosecutors say Jewell and both Alexis and Michael Hill held Heard at gunpoint and ordered him inside a vehicle in retaliation for a robbery.

They allegedly shot him during the kidnapping. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

The three are charged with murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, evidence tampering and having weapons under disability.

They do not currently appear in jail records at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

