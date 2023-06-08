2 injured in Butler County I-75 crash
The crash closed three lanes near the Tylersville Road exit.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are hospitalized following a crash on northbound Interstate 75 in West Chester Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on I-75 North near the Tylersville Road exit.
EMS transported one person to West Chester Hospital and one person to The Christ Hospital’s Liberty Township facility, according to a township spokesperson.
No word on their conditions.
Three northbound lanes remain blocked as of this writing.
