76-year-old man dies while saving grandson caught in rip current, family says

A Kentucky man was killed in Florida while saving his grandson from a rip current, family says. (Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A tragedy has hit a small community in Kentucky.

Family members told WKYT that 76-year-old Robert “Bob” Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach, Florida, while saving his grandson who was caught in a rip current.

Sarver was known in Anderson County as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now a hero.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, Sarver is still giving back in ways that will benefit those in the county.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary says that people are asked to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund.

The 72-year-old was previously on the selection board for the fund, which has awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from high school each year since 1977.

Bill Patrick, an attorney and Sarver’s friend, said the impact the fund has had on the students is irreplaceable.

“With what school costs now, every little bit will help,” he said.

According to Patrick, Sarver will be missed but not forgotten.

“Whether you remember him as a coach, a guidance counselor, or a friend, Sarver made an impact on many people’s lives in the community,” Patrick said.

A celebration of Sarver’s life is scheduled for Wednesday night.

