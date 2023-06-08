Contests
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert

A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken by her mother in Franklin County was found safe.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken by her mother in Franklin County was found safe.

The Grove City Police Department requested the statewide alert.

They said the girl was taken at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday from an apartment building in the 2900 block of Addison Drive.

Investigators named the girl’s 30-year-old mother as the suspect and said that the child was believed to be in immediate danger.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday they announced the girl was found safe.

It was not immediately clear if she was found with her mother or if the mother was in custody.

