AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 10-year-old Ohio girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert is in effect early Thursday morning after police say a girl was taken by her mother in Franklin County.

Miangel Thomas, 10, is missing from a residence on Addison Drive in Grove City.

Authorities believe Thomas was taken by her mother, 30-year-old Rajon Drake, and is in immediate danger.

Thomas is described as 4’0” and 60 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/green leopard-print one piece with tan crocs.

Drake is described as 5’3” and 150 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair of medium length pulled back in braids.

Authorities believe the car involved is a 2013 blue Dodge Avenger with Ohio plates JTC1000. The vehicle will have heavy front-end damage and no side mirrors.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The car believed to be involved in the statewide Ohio Amber Alert (Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Rajon Drake (Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

