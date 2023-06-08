Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 10-year-old Ohio girl

Authorities believe the girl is in danger.
Miangel Thomas
Miangel Thomas(Ohio Attorney General’s Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert is in effect early Thursday morning after police say a girl was taken by her mother in Franklin County.

Miangel Thomas, 10, is missing from a residence on Addison Drive in Grove City.

Authorities believe Thomas was taken by her mother, 30-year-old Rajon Drake, and is in immediate danger.

Thomas is described as 4’0” and 60 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue/green leopard-print one piece with tan crocs.

Drake is described as 5’3” and 150 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair of medium length pulled back in braids.

Authorities believe the car involved is a 2013 blue Dodge Avenger with Ohio plates JTC1000. The vehicle will have heavy front-end damage and no side mirrors.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

The car believed to be involved in the statewide Ohio Amber Alert
The car believed to be involved in the statewide Ohio Amber Alert(Ohio Attorney General’s Office)
Rajon Drake
Rajon Drake(Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The Cincinnati Homicide Unit is looking for information regarding a person of interest may have...
Police seek info on person of interest in Corryville shooting
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County

Latest News

Early Morning Forecast
Dozens of community members sound off on CPD's redistricting plans
Dozens of community members sound off on CPD’s redistricting plans
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
Kilauea volcano has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater early Wednesday, according to the USGS...
Fiery explosion kicks off newest eruption at Kilauea’s summit crater