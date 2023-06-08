Back-to-back walkoffs for the Reds as De La Cruz ignites offense

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds beat the Dodgers 8-6 Wednesday night on the heroics of Will Benson, who crushed his first major league home run in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

One of the most emotional bat flips (spikes) from a #Reds player I can remember. pic.twitter.com/NSgHfVQxrV — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 8, 2023

Cincinnati also walked-off Los Angeles Tuesday night after coming back from five runs down.

Elly De La Cruz, the rookie sensation called up before Tuesday’s game, headlined a Reds offense that has come to life on the base paths and with the long ball.

The Reds stole four bases, including two from rookie Spencer Steer and one each from rookie Matt McLain and Brandon Newman.

De La Cruz’s first major league home run came in the bottom of the first inning, a two-run shot that nearly left the ballpark.

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run... pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

He also legged out a triple in the bottom of the third inning, going from home plate to third base in 10.83 seconds, faster than any MLB player in 2023 and the fastest time in the league since the start of 2020.

