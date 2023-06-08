Contests
Back-to-back walkoffs for the Reds as De La Cruz ignites offense

Cincinnati’s bright future was on full display Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Reds beat the Dodgers 8-6 Wednesday night on the heroics of Will Benson, who crushed his first major league home run in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

Cincinnati also walked-off Los Angeles Tuesday night after coming back from five runs down.

Elly De La Cruz, the rookie sensation called up before Tuesday’s game, headlined a Reds offense that has come to life on the base paths and with the long ball.

The Reds stole four bases, including two from rookie Spencer Steer and one each from rookie Matt McLain and Brandon Newman.

De La Cruz’s first major league home run came in the bottom of the first inning, a two-run shot that nearly left the ballpark.

He also legged out a triple in the bottom of the third inning, going from home plate to third base in 10.83 seconds, faster than any MLB player in 2023 and the fastest time in the league since the start of 2020.

