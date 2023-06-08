Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a body was found on on train tracks Wednesday night.

The body was located on tracks near 201 Maple Street around 7:45 p.m., according to Dearborn County Dispatch.

Sources tell us a train ran over the body but that authorities believe the unidentified person was already dead at the time.

The scene is near the Dearborn County Jail. We’ve received no indication the body belonged to an inmate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.