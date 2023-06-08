Contests
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County

A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night, authorities say.(Live 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a body was found on on train tracks Wednesday night.

The body was located on tracks near 201 Maple Street around 7:45 p.m., according to Dearborn County Dispatch.

Sources tell us a train ran over the body but that authorities believe the unidentified person was already dead at the time.

The scene is near the Dearborn County Jail. We’ve received no indication the body belonged to an inmate.

