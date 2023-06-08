Cincinnati police to announce summer safety plan amid amid spike in shootings

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and city leaders will announce their summer safety plan at a 9 a.m. news conference Thursday.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval are both expected to speak during the event at District 1 police headquarters in the West End.

Cincinnati is seeing its seasonal late spring/early summer spike in shootings but this year more of the victims are juveniles.

That includes a 7-year-old North Avondale girl who was shot in her stomach Saturday night as she played outside in a courtyard off Reading Road.

Also last weekend, two officers also were shot at in separate incidents in the city involving a CPD officer and a city parking enforcement officer.

Just hours after police say a 14-year-old boy shot at a District 3 officer, a gunman who was barricaded inside his East Price Hill home opened fire on CPD’s SWAT team when they arrived, firing about 30 shots, according to the chief.

None of the officers were hurt and none returned fire (city parking enforcement officers are not armed with guns).

The SWAT team remained calm and patiently worked for hours to coax the gunman out. He finally surrendered early Monday without further incident.

This all comes as the Cincinnati Police Department is down about 100 officers from its ideal number of 1,059.

It’s expected to critically drop to 894 officers by 2029 - nearly 200 officers short - unless Cincinnati police start completing recruit classes of 60 students every nine months, the chief warned city council earlier this year.

There’s been a decreasing number of police recruitment class graduates since 2014 and applications for the police academy did not bounce back after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, police and city officials have said.

On Wednesday, another veteran, highly decorated Cincinnati police officer retired after more than 30 years: Tony Brucato. Officer Brucato received a “Medal of Valor” in 2017 and a Beyond the Call award in 2016 for bravery and valor, among many commendations for his heroism.

He responded to Government Square in 2016 for a reported robbery and wound up being forced to defend his life moments later. The armed robbery suspect jumped into Officer Brucato’s cruiser as he pulled up at Government Square and repeatedly stabbed him with a folding lock blade-style knife.

Officer Brucato shot and killed the man in self-defense in a shooting ruled justified.

