Dozens of community members sound off on CPD’s redistricting plans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police hosted a public engagement session Wednesday night after announcing plans last month to consolidate from five districts to four by the end of the year.

City and law enforcement leaders say th emove comes after months of planning, data analysis and discussions within the police department.

At the meeting, they sought to reassure the community that the move won’t impact the quality of service, but some still had concerns.

“I’m profoundly under-impressed,” said attendee Tim O’Conner. “I’m leaving here tonight without my questions answered.”

Dozens attended the meeting in College Hill.

Chief of Police Theresa Theetge said the plan is to downsize from five districts by the end of 2023.

“A fully functioning police facility in a strip mall is not ideal,” Theetge said. “I can tell you the District 5 officers, as much as they love serving the population of District 5 and the residents, they did not like the facility they were in. And I have to listen to that.”

Theetge says the lease is set to expire on the building. She says the move will reassign around 90 officers working out of the District 5 headquarters to other locations.

“You’re jeopardizing citizens here. You’re jeopardizing the people of District 5,” said Pamela Adams, president of the North Fairmount Community Council. “Everything that was done should’ve been brought to the public before they started doing anything.”

City leaders say the decision took into account all calls for service, including those that are weapon-related, as well as violent crimes, property crimes and the population of each district.

“My concern is also that College Hill has had a very good record with low crime,” attendee Karen Hartman said. “My concern is District 3 encompasses Price Hill, West Price Hill, Lower Price Hill, which have high crime. We’re probably going to lose officers because they’re going to need officers over there. What’s going to happen with our crime rate then.”

Theetge said there are buffers in place to ensure officer response times will not change. It’s something Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michelle Lemon Kearney says they’ll be watching closely.

“With our police officers now, their car is their office, and so they can be stationed in all kinds of different places,” she said. “I think we’re going to trust the chief on this one. Let’s see what the data and the community says once this happens.”

Another community forum will take place June 27 at 6 p.m. at the Winton HIlls Recreation Center gym.

