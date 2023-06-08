Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

FC Cincinnati nearing deal for dangerous international goal-scorer

The 26-year-old could bolster league-leading FC Cincinnati’s already-potent offensive attack.
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By cincinnati enquirer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - FC Cincinnati is preparing to add a polished goal-scorer to its team, which is already leading Major League Soccer by a wide margin, according to our media partners at The Enquirer.

MLS sources confirmed Thursday to The Enquirer that Aaron Boupendza, 26, of Gabon and most recently of the Saudi Pro League, is finalizing a deal to join FC Cincinnati. The transfer fee paid by FCC is above $7 million.

[Messi ‘likely’ to be with Inter Miami when they come to TQL Stadium]

FC Cincinnati, which is leading MLS by eight-points in the league table via a 12-1-3 record, already boasts the fifth-most goals in MLS (26) and will supplement that output with Boupendza, who scored 21 goals across all competitions for Saudi club Al-Shabab this season.

Gabon's Aaron Boupendza, right, breaks away from Burkina Faso's Steeve Yago, during the African...
Gabon's Aaron Boupendza, right, breaks away from Burkina Faso's Steeve Yago, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Burkina Faso and Gabon at Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(Sunday Alamba | AP)

News of the transfer move to FC Cincinnati was first reported by international soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano via Twitter.

Most impressive on Boupendza’s list of career achievements was being the league scorer in the Turkish Super Lig for the 2020-21 season (22 goals). And as FC Cincinnati learned first-hand with the transfer acquisition of defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, players from Turkey’s top-flight can come into MLS and have an immediate impact.

Some contract details are still to be revealed for Boupendza, including the years of control FC Cincinnati would have.

The addition of Boupendza signals FC Cincinnati’s front office delivering on its pledge months ago of replacing Brenner Souza da Silva, who left the club earlier than anticipated recently and required FCC fortify its ranks at the forward positions.

[Goal of the year? Barreal scores off mesmerizing touch against Pittsburgh: WATCH]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

Latest News

Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on video
OSP: Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on Ring video
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Closing arguments presented in trial of triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash
Raymond Heard
3 charged in ‘retaliation’ murder of Cincinnati man, prosecutors say
Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on video
Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on video. Warning some may find video disturbing