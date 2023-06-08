FC Cincinnati nearing deal for dangerous international goal-scorer

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - FC Cincinnati is preparing to add a polished goal-scorer to its team, which is already leading Major League Soccer by a wide margin, according to our media partners at The Enquirer.

MLS sources confirmed Thursday to The Enquirer that Aaron Boupendza, 26, of Gabon and most recently of the Saudi Pro League, is finalizing a deal to join FC Cincinnati. The transfer fee paid by FCC is above $7 million.

FC Cincinnati, which is leading MLS by eight-points in the league table via a 12-1-3 record, already boasts the fifth-most goals in MLS (26) and will supplement that output with Boupendza, who scored 21 goals across all competitions for Saudi club Al-Shabab this season.

Gabon's Aaron Boupendza, right, breaks away from Burkina Faso's Steeve Yago, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 match between Burkina Faso and Gabon at Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Sunday Alamba | AP)

News of the transfer move to FC Cincinnati was first reported by international soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano via Twitter.

Most impressive on Boupendza’s list of career achievements was being the league scorer in the Turkish Super Lig for the 2020-21 season (22 goals). And as FC Cincinnati learned first-hand with the transfer acquisition of defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo, players from Turkey’s top-flight can come into MLS and have an immediate impact.

Some contract details are still to be revealed for Boupendza, including the years of control FC Cincinnati would have.

The addition of Boupendza signals FC Cincinnati’s front office delivering on its pledge months ago of replacing Brenner Souza da Silva, who left the club earlier than anticipated recently and required FCC fortify its ranks at the forward positions.

