Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Fisherman reels in 64-pound catch, setting state record for first time since 1979

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a...
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a record-setting smallmouth buffalo in the Clinton Reservoir.(Thayne Miller)
By Shayndel Jones and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A fisherman in Kansas recently reeled in a 64-pound fish, setting a new state record, according to officials.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said Thayne Miller, from Topeka, set the record for the largest smallmouth buffalo caught in Kansas.

The fish reportedly weighed 64.75 pounds and measured 45.25 inches long and had a total circumference of 35 inches.

The department said Miller unearthed the record-size fish using bow equipment on April 27 from Clinton Reservoir, located five miles west of Lawrence.

The previous Kansas state record for smallmouth buffalo was set in 1979 by Scott Butler when he reeled in a 51-pound, 41-inch-long smallmouth buffalo from a private farm pond in Douglas County.

Catches such as these end up as a Kansas State Record if:

  • The fish is caught by a licensed angler using legal means.
  • The fish is identified by a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks district fisheries biologist or regional fisheries supervisor.
  • The fish is weighed on a certified scale prior to being frozen.
  • The fish is photographed, in color, and a state record application is filled out.
  • The mandatory 30-day waiting period has passed.

A complete list of current Kansas state record fish can be viewed on the Department of Wildlife and Parks website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

Latest News

A protester holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats
3CDC launches Main Street pop-up program in OTR
3CDC launches Main Street pop-up program in OTR
A father says he has lost his son after just burying his daughter a few months before.
Father loses second child in 2 months after son drowns in lake
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
NY governor warns Belmont Stakes could be affected if air quality doesn’t improve
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges