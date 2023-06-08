Great Parks open interactive music garden at Glenwood Gardens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Great Parks of Hamilton County opened a new music park at Glenwood Gardens.

The park was created in honor of Becky Reed, a naturalist who worked at the Glenwood Gardens for years before she died at 27.

“Becky was taken from us way too early and had the vision for this garden and a lot of her friends and family are with us today,” Great Parks of Hamilton County CEO Todd Palmeter. “It’s an emotional day, but we’re celebrating Becky’s vision to get this accomplished.”

Those honoring Becky created the park with the community’s needs in mind.

The community sought a garden with musical entertainment as a key element.

Now, the music-based garden has drums, chimes, and other instruments for visitors to freely use.

The new space will be used by the parks for both music and future nature programs.

