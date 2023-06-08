Lexington nurse convicted of killing patient sentenced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former nurse accused of killing a patient by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’ has been sentenced.

Mediation between the Commonwealth and Eyvette Hunter’s defense back in April led to a plea deal in this case. It also set the stage for Thursday morning’s sentencing as Judge Thomas Travis presided over an emotionally charged courtroom

"I pray that… you guys can forgive me for acting out of my scope of practice and causing harm," Hunter said.

Hunter pleaded her case to the court, saying she acted immediately when she found Mr. Morris in distress. But Morris’s family then took the stand to paint a much different picture.

"Everyone, including his doctors, said that he was independent, sharp, active and physically impressive for being three years shy of 100,″ said the victim’s granddaughter Brittan Parker.

His daughter and granddaughter took the stand, saying he was admitted to baptist health for a fall “out of an abundance of caution.” They say his condition only turned when Hunter took deliberate, callous actions. Illegally injecting him with a drug he wasn’t prescribed, then force-feeding him while he was sedated, leading to his eventual death.

“I can’t think of any reason why Ms. Hunter would walk into my grandfather’s room, having never met him, and treat him the way she did,” said Parker.

Ultimately, the court accepted the Commonwealth’s recommendation, sentencing Hunter to five years in prison, with credit for time served.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Traci Caneear said after the verdict she couldn’t see it going any other way but added it at least brings the family relief and some form of justice.

Morris’s daughter also spoke upon leaving the courtroom, saying she’s glad this devastating ordeal is over.

Hunter’s defense attorney declined to comment.

