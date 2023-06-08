Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete

Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete
Man arrested on suspicion of torturing dog with machete(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after police found a bloody machete next to a wounded dog in his residence.

Harley Gear, who lives in a mobile home on the 3000 block of Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday.

Police entered the home on a check safety call. Based on the caller’s statement and evidence at the scene, the officer believed Gear had been torturing the dog.

Gear’s bond was set at $2,500. He is due in court Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

Latest News

Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY crash identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI
Wayne Haggard
Man dies, suspect in custody after shooting in Florence, police say
Four new rideshare zones will give passengers safe places to wait for pickups.
New nighttime rideshare zones in OTR to benefit passengers, drivers
Cincinnati police and city leaders will announce their summer safety plan at a 9 a.m. news...
Police chief calls on community to help put an end to gun violence
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los...
Moeller football player catches Elly De La Cruz’s first HR ball, returns it