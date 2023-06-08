Messi ‘likely’ to be with Inter Miami when they come to TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Soccer superstar Lionel Messi could be part of the Inter Miami roster when the club comes to TQL Stadium in August.

FC Cincinnati found out Thursday they will host Inter Miami in the semifinal round of the U.S. Open Cup on Aug. 23.

There is a “likely” chance Messi will have officially joined Inter Miami by the time the game is played, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Pat Brennan.

Coming off of last year’s World Cup victory, Messi announced Wednesday he was bringing his talents to the United States to join Inter Miami.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way,” Messi said.

Messi’s greatness is unquestioned. He is mentioned in the same breath as some of the greatest footballers ever: Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The deal to bring Messi to Inter Miami is not a done deal, as MLS said in a statement Wednesday, which is why it still remains a question if he will be a part of the squad coming to Cincinnati in August.

We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer. Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our league.

Full ticketing information will be announced at a later time, according to FC Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase their seats for the match, followed by a presale for those who have made deposits on 2024 Season Tickets.

The @opencup Semifinals are coming to Cincinnati!



Match details and ticketing information to be announced soon. — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) June 8, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.