Missing Adult Alert issued for 82-year-old Amberley Village man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Endangered Missing Adult Alert is in effect for an 82-year-old Amberley Village man who drove away from his residence and has not returned.

Royce Starks suffers from memory issues and law enforcement says they are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen leaving his home on Lamarque Drive at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a silver 2011 Toyota Corolla with Ohio license plate HDJ4694.

He is described as 5′8 and 185 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a royal blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat with Negro League in red lettering, police say.

Anyone who sees him or has information is urged to call 911 or the Amberley Village Police Department at 513-531-2040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.