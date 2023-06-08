Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Moeller football player catches Elly De La Cruz’s first HR ball, returns it

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. This was De La Cruz's first major-league home run. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly Del La Cruz demolished his first career major league home run, sending the ball into the Great American Ball Park stands and into the hands of a Moeller High School football player.

Alex French, a linebacker for Moeller, returned the ball to De La Cruz as French and some of his classmates posed for a photo with the Reds’ newest superstar postgame. A tweet from a Moeller football coach dubbed the young fans “the men of Moeller.”

De La Cruz’s 458-foot home run on Wednesday almost left the ballpark, but it ended up in the hands of the high schooler.

The ball could have sold for a lot of money, with it being De La Cruz’s first MLB home run, if French decided to keep and sell it. Darren Rovell, a sports business reporter at Action Network, said the baseball’s current day value is around $10,000.

Instead of keeping the ball, the fan returned it to the 21-year-old who was just called up to the Reds on Tuesday.

The Reds tweeted a photo showing De La Cruz holding the home run ball, and next to him was French, holding an autographed bat from the young phenom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
Back-to-back walkoffs for the Reds as De La Cruz ignites offense
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez, left, celebrates with Álvaro Barreal (31) after scoring...
Goal of the year? Barreal scores off mesmerizing touch against Pittsburgh: WATCH
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin (3) practices with the NFL football team Tuesday in Orchard Park,...
Bills’ Hamlin participates in team drills for first time this offseason