New nighttime rideshare zones in OTR to benefit passengers, drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four new nighttime rideshare zones in Over-the-Rhine will allow passengers to safely coordinate pickups and drop-offs from rideshare services like Lyft and Uber.

Beginning on June 8, passenger drop-offs and pickups are located adjacent to Main Street on Central Parkway, Sycamore, 13th, and Liberty Streets, and the zoning times are every Thursday - Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“We worked with Cincinnati Police, businesses and residents along Main Street to establish a redesigned rideshare experience,” said Matthew Hulme, Transit Coordinator for the Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering.

“This new configuration will benefit passengers and drivers by reducing traffic congestion and improving safety, especially during busy summer nights.”

To provide a more streamlined traffic management and safety solution, the city has removed former zones on Main Street and 12th Street between Main and Sycamore.

Additionally, when zones are in effect, Main Street is restricted as a pickup or drop-off area. Passengers may call for rideshares on Main Street, but they must walk to a nearby pick-up zone to meet their ride.

The City of Cincinnati said that the restriction will be enforced by geofencing technology that will redirect drivers to the pick up zones within their rideshare apps.

The new rideshare zones are located at:

East Liberty Street at Main Street in front of the James Brown mural

Sycamore Street at 13th Street in front of Ziegler Park

East Central Parkway at Clay Street in front of the Salvation Army

13th Street at Clay Street in front of Longfellow

See the Main Street Rideshare Zones map below:

Green and blue signs on the map designate the locations of the four new zones. (The City of Cincinnati)

During times outside of the designated timeframe, drivers and passengers may coordinate pickups and dropoffs in curbside parking spots.

