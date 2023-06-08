Nickelback adds Cincinnati to their 53-city tour

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Diamond-certified selling Rock band Nickelback has added additional dates on their “Get Rollin’ Tour” including a stop in Cincinnati.

The multi-Grammy award-winning band is scheduled to tour 53 cities across North America in support of their 2022 album, ‘Get Rollin,’ their first album in five years, and will be at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, September 30.

The 2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients are known for smash hits like 2001′s “How You Remind Me,” which was named Billboard’s top song of the decade, “Far Away” and “Rock Star.”

Country rockers Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross are also slated to appear on the tour.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m., and throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.

