Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Nickelback adds Cincinnati to their 53-city tour

Billboard Magazine named Nickelback "the most successful rock band of the decade" in 2009.
Billboard Magazine named Nickelback "the most successful rock band of the decade" in 2009.(Live Nation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Diamond-certified selling Rock band Nickelback has added additional dates on their “Get Rollin’ Tour” including a stop in Cincinnati.

The multi-Grammy award-winning band is scheduled to tour 53 cities across North America in support of their 2022 album, ‘Get Rollin,’ their first album in five years, and will be at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, September 30.

The 2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients are known for smash hits like 2001′s “How You Remind Me,” which was named Billboard’s top song of the decade, “Far Away” and “Rock Star.”

Country rockers Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross are also slated to appear on the tour.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m., and throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
MadTree Brewing Co. has plans to open up a third location in Summit Park in Blue Ash. Rendering...
MadTree Brewing Co. announces plans to open third location
A body was found run over by a train on tracks near the Dearborn County Jail Wednesday night,...
Body found on train tracks in Dearborn County
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Megan and Emily Huot thought they were getting a good deal on fourth-row tickets to the Taylor...
Sisters fall victim to Taylor Swift ticket scam for Cincinnati show

Latest News

Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon this weekend
13th annual Schwabenfest returns this weekend
Cincinnati Pride Parade from June 2022.
LIST: 13 Tri-State Pride events happening near you
Summerfair starts today at Coney Island: Patent art
Summerfair starts today at Coney Island: Patent art