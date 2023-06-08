OSP: Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on Ring video

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a motorcycle safety awareness video Thursday using Ring footage of a recent Goshen motorcycle crash.

In the video, a man is shown falling from his motorcycle and tumbling down the roadway before his motorcycle finally crashes.

The crash happened on Goshen Road near State Route 131 in Stonelick Township, according to OSHP Sergeant Tyler Ross.

Deputies say that the motorcyclist lost control of his 2015 KTM motorcycle, causing it to overturn in the roadway.

He then fell off of his motorcycle and rolled to a stop as the KTM continued rolling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch before hitting a ravine and a tree, according to OSP.

OSP said the motorcyclist avoided serious injury but sustained extensive road rash injuries and was taken to Bethesda North Hospital.

According to OSP, over 20,000 motorcycle-involved crashes have occurred on Ohio roadways since 2018, and the number of crashes has increased each year.

Nearly 1,000 of those crashes were fatal, OSP said.

Watch Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness video below:

Clermont County motorcycle crash caught on video

