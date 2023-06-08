Contests
Pedestrian killed in Florence crash, driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

A pedestrian is dead in an overnight Florence crash and a driver is facing charges of...
A pedestrian is dead in an overnight Florence crash and a driver is facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence, police say.(file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead in a northern Kentucky crash and a driver faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence, police say.

It was reported in Florence at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway just south of Industrial Road.

A preliminary investigation determined a gray Dodge Caravan that was northbound on Dixie Hwy and struck the victim as he tried to cross the road, according to Florence police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released.

The driver, identified by police as Kelly Schulze of Columbus, was taken into custody on a charge of manslaughter and “DUI with aggravating circumstances,” police said in a prepared statement early Thursday.

She was transported to the Boone County Detention Center.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.

