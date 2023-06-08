Contests
Pedestrian killed in NKY crash identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Woman arrested in fatal pedestrian strike
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian is dead in a Northern Kentucky crash and a driver faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence, police say.

It was reported in Florence a few minutes after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway just south of Industrial Road.

A preliminary investigation determined a gray Dodge Caravan that was northbound on Dixie Highway hit the victim as he tried to cross the road, according to Florence police.

Charles Serra, 78, of Elsmere, died at the scene, according to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The driver, identified by police as Kelly Schulze of Columbus, was taken into custody on a charge of manslaughter and “DUI with aggravating circumstances,” police said in a prepared statement early Thursday.

She was transported to the Boone County Detention Center.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.

