Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says

The murder of Michael Sweeney, a prominent Cincinnati businessman, was not the result of a road rage shooting as previously thought, the prosecutor announced.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The murder of a prominent Cincinnati businessman was not the result of a road rage shooting.

Michael Sweeney, 70, was shot by 37-year-old Randall Mickey on May 13 on Interstate 75 near Mitchell Avenue, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Prior to the shooting, Sweeney and two women went to the BP gas station on Montana Avenue, Powers said.

While there, one of the women, Kimberly Cragwell, got out of Sweeney’s vehicle and went over to Mickey’s vehicle to buy drugs, Powers announced Thursday.

Cragwell bought the drugs and returned to Sweeney’s vehicle, Powers said.

Mickey thought he had been short-changed and went up to Sweeney’s vehicle to confront Cragwell, the prosecutor explained.

Sweeney left the gas station, but Mickey followed him onto I-75, eventually firing two gunshots in the 70-year-old’s vehicle, Powers said.

Sweeney, who had worked in the automobile industry for more than four decades, was shot in the head and crashed his vehicle, according to the Hamilton County prosecutor.

Officers arrived at the scene and talked with Cragwell.

She claimed the shooting was the result of road-rage, Powers said. Cragwell has now been charged with obstructing justice, Powers explained.

Sweeney was taken to the hospital but died two days later on May 15.

Kimberly Cragwell, who was with Michael Sweeney at the time, bought drugs from Randall Mickey before Sweeney was shot by Mickey on May 13, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.(WXIX)

Cincinnati police searched for the suspect as they investigated.

On June 2, Cincinnati police announced the arrest of Mickey for the murder of Sweeney.

Mickey is not allowed to possess firearms due to prior convictions for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine, according to Powers.

Mickey previously served five years in prison relating to drug trafficking and weapons convictions in Clermont County, she added.

He was on parole at the time Sweeney was shot. Mickey was released from prison on Jan. 30, 2023.

Mickey has been indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence, Powers said Thursday.

If convicted on all charges, Powers says Mickey faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

Sweeney was a football star at St. Xavier High School graduate in the class of 1971. He leaves behind four children as well as a large extended family.

