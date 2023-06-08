Suspect still at-large after groping multiple women in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police say there are two new victims of a groper they’ve been after for nearly a year.

The Covington Police Department has taken six reports of groping, most in the Mainstrasse area. They believe the same man is responsible for all of them.

Last September, Jade Thrasher reported being groped by a man who fled near Sixth and Craig streets. The victim said the stranger emerged from an alley and “aggressively” groped her.

Video from Covington police showed the alleged groper.

“Thankfully, like I said, I made a big scene,” Thrasher said Wednesday. “I started screaming and yelling and cursing after this guy.”

Police say the man groped two more women in the last two weeks.

Thrasher says it’s frustrating to know the man is still out there.

“They have photos of him. They know what his car looks like. They know he has a higher license plates. They know he comes in the neighborhood. And yet, there has been no finality to this,” she said.

If you have any information about the suspect or see someone matching the same description, you’re urged to contact Covington PD at (859) 292-2222.

