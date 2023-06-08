Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Travis Kelce to get shot at redemption, will throw first pitch at Royals game

Tight end to get ‘redemption’ pitch on Chiefs Night at the K
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will get a redemption first pitch at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Kelce threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians home opener in his hometown earlier this season that was just a bit outside of the strike zone.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to react as his baseball background clearly didn’t translate to his favorite target.

The Royals announced that Chiefs Night at the K will take place June 12 against the Cincinnati Reds as a part of No. 87′s second chance. The first 20,000 fans through the gates will recieve a free Royals and Chiefs branded rally towel.

Super Bowl LVII champions in attendance will include Kelce along with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and more.

Tickets to see Kelce’s first pitch and the game’s 7:10 p.m. first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken...
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta celebrates against the Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium.
FC Cincinnati nearing deal for dangerous international goal-scorer
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Messi ‘likely’ to be with Inter Miami when they come to TQL Stadium
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz gestures as he watches his two-run home run against the Los...
Moeller football player catches Elly De La Cruz’s first HR ball, returns it
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
Back-to-back walkoffs for the Reds as De La Cruz ignites offense