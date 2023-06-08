Warm-up Into Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures linger in the 70s for today, with a high just a bit warmer than yesterday at 76. Even though we had some rain Wednesday morning, some of southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky is under the effect of a moderate drought. We are continuing to monitor this situation.

Southeast Indiana as well as some areas in Kentucky and Ohio are still under an Air Quality Alert that will be in affect until tomorrow, so if you are part of a group that has any air sensitivity, limit your time outside. If you do go outside, however you will be greeted with mostly sunny skies and a slight haze. Tonight will be clear and a bit chilly with lows in the lower 50s.

We return to the mid 80s on Saturday after a gradual warm-up through the high 70s on Friday under partly skies. Lows stay mainly in the 50s, possibly peaking into the 60s Saturday night.

Sunday starts mostly clear but more clouds will move into the area ahead of a front that will be bringing widespread showers through the Tri-State. Showers will start Sunday night and continue through Monday morning, with chances for thunderstorms as well. The front also brings a dip in temperatures on Monday with highs returning back to the mid 70s.

The beginning of next week also brings another gradual warm up through the high 70s and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Lows in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

