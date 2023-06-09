Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

ACES Pickleball + Kitchen opens in Norwood’s Factory 52

There are five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts for players of all levels.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fans of pickleball and food now have a new place in the Tri-State to enjoy them both.

ACES Pickleball + Kitchen opened in the Factory 52 mixed-use development in Norwood.

There are five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts for players of all levels.

There are four membership levels for pickleball and open play for non-member guests will be available every day of the week.

The venue also includes a restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, a large outdoor courtyard, and a dog-friendly patio among its features.

The Factory 52 development was once home to the United States Playing Card Company.

ACES Pickleball + Kitchen features five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts.
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen features five indoor pickleball courts and six outdoor courts.(AARON | Provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken...
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Charm at the Farm returns to Lebanon this weekend
13th annual Schwabenfest returns this weekend
Cincinnati Pride Parade from June 2022.
LIST: 13 Tri-State Pride events happening near you
Summerfair starts today at Coney Island: Patent art
Summerfair starts today at Coney Island: Patent art