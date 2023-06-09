Contests
Elly De La Cruz rookie cards going for thousands on eBay

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the...
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly De La Cruz has Cincinnati Reds fans soaring high once again and his rookie card prices even higher.

Since arriving in Cincinnati Tuesday, the young phenom has taken the city and the baseball world by storm.

The current prices for his rookie card on eBay are a direct reflection.

Elly De La Cruz
Moeller football player catches Elly De La Cruz’s first HR ball, returns it
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season

If De La Cruz can continue his hot start, there’s no telling how high his rookie card prices will go.

