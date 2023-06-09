Elly De La Cruz rookie cards going for thousands on eBay
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly De La Cruz has Cincinnati Reds fans soaring high once again and his rookie card prices even higher.
Since arriving in Cincinnati Tuesday, the young phenom has taken the city and the baseball world by storm.
The current prices for his rookie card on eBay are a direct reflection.
- $15,000 or best offer for a 2022 Bowman Chrome autographed gold refractor marked No. 15/150 and graded PSA 10
- $5,800 with 19 bids for a 2022 Bowman Chrome autographed blue refractor marked No. 94/150 and graded PSA 10
- $4,099 with three bids for a 2022 Bowman Chrome autographed yellow refractor marked No. 63/75 and graded PSA 10
- $2,949.95 with one bid for a 2022 Bowman Chrome autographed purple refractor marked No. 142/250 and graded PSA 10
If De La Cruz can continue his hot start, there’s no telling how high his rookie card prices will go.
