Former officer indicted after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself in Butler County

Hamilton officers and firefighters found the 3-year-old, later identified as Jared Green Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jon Richardson said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Video above is from previous coverage

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A former police officer has been indicted and is accused of child endangering, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless homicide after a 3-year-old fatally shot himself in March, according to Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Sheehan.

Sheehan says that on March 30, the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother and former Centerville officer, Benjamin Bishop, left a gun he legally possessed on the windowsill in the bedroom of a home on Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, Hamilton officers and firefighters found the 3-year-old, later identified as Jared Green Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jon Richardson with the Hamilton Police Department said.

According to a 911 caller, the gunshot wound was on his head at the hairline.

Green was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bishop was an officer at Centerville Police Department at one point but had resigned, Sheehan said. It is unclear why he resigned.

Sheehan adds that Bishop was a groundskeeper at the time of the shooting.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, Sheehan said.

