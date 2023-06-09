Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man wanted in the 1984 killing of a Florida woman has been arrested in California nearly four decades later, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were traveling to San Diego County to interview Donald Michael Santini, who was being held in jail following his arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton, located south of Tampa.

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Wood’s body was found in a watery ditch three days after she went missing on June 6 of that year. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body, WFTS-TV reported.

“We are aware of this arrest and have sent detectives to interview Santini, while we await extradition,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This arrest allows us to reexamine evidence collected in 1984 using the technology of today, as the case is now considered open once again.”

Online jail records said Santini, 65, was arrested as a fugitive. He was scheduled to appear in court in San Diego County on Friday. Records had no listing of an attorney for Santini who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken...
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
Child victims of stabbing attack in France still in critical condition, president to visit
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
Knife attack in France at children's playground
FILE - GM joins Ford in shifting its electric vehicles to work with about 12,000 of Tesla's...
GM’s electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla’s vast charging network
There is a marginal risk of severe weather Sunday.
Rain returns this weekend