Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Golf clinic aims to help physically challenged achieve their goals

David Backcheider feared his golfing days were done after suffering a electrical burn that...
David Backcheider feared his golfing days were done after suffering a electrical burn that resulted in the loss of his arm.(WXIX)
By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday was a perfect weather day to hit the links, and a special event at Meadow Links gave people with physical challenges a chance to enjoy a free golf clinic.

Sam Snead, one of the best golfers ever, famously said, “Of all the hazards, fear is the worst.”

It’s that quote that sums up how David Backcheider lives these days.

“Your mind is a powerful tool. You’re able to overcome if you put your mind to it,” says Backcheider.

Last spring, Backcheider suffered an electrical burn resulting in the loss of his arm.

The avid golfer says initially, he worried his time on the course had come to an end, but he didn’t let those thoughts linger.

“I was talking to my brother-in-law,” Backcheider recalls, “He said, ‘You have to relearn your swing over again,’ which I am.”

He now uses a prosthetic to help hold the club and it allowed him to get his game back.

For Ryan Spill, the clinical director at R.J Rosenberg Orthopedic Lab, this is what their work is all about.

“The prosthetic devices we provide are essentially tools, and those are tools that people use to accomplish their goals, whatever those are,” explains Spill.

That is why the lab again put on a free clinic open to anyone with a disability.

“The purpose is to either introduce somebody with a musculoskeletal challenge or differently-abled person how to play the game of golf,” says Spill. “Or for an existing golfer, how to adapt to the use of a prosthesis, for example, to improve their game.”

For Backscheier, getting back to golf has been a blessing.

He hopes it will inspire others going through similar challenges to set their own goals and crush them.

Organizers say they hope to do more of these clinics in the future with other sports, including bowling this winter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken...
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Caleb Savage resigned in May from the Ripley Police Department.
Former Ohio officer pleads not guilty to charges from deadly Kentucky crash
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey poses in the breezeway at the Hamilton County...
Sheriff McGuffey was pulled over the day after her deputy died. Here’s what happened
Lightning the sloth gave birth at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Lightning the sloth gives birth at Cincinnati Zoo
Lightning the sloth gives birth at Cincinnati Zoo