Police arrest man suspected of groping several women in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, according to the Covington Police Department.

Cameron Chambers, 30, is being accused of groping at least six women in the Mainstrasse neighborhood for nearly 10 months, Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury says.

Recently, police received sexual abuse reports from two new victims who said they were groped a few weeks ago, Lt. Bradbury said.

Chambers has allegedly been groping women since September 2022, police explained.

Since the first known incident, every report included a similar description of the suspect and his methods.

Video from Covington police showed the alleged groper.

Since the initial investigation, Covington Det. Austin Ross was able to gather enough evidence to charge Chambers with sexual battery for his most recent crime which occurred on June 2, Bradbury explained.

“We know Chambers’ repeated behavior has been a serious concern to those both living in and visiting the Mainstrasse area for many months,” the lieutenant said. “The Covington Police Department does not tolerate such egregious and offensive activity and we hope Chambers’ arrest brings a sense of relief to those who live here and visit.”

The 30-year-old is currently being held on a $1,000 bond in the Kenton County Detention Center, police say.

In addition, Chambers has court orders to stay out of the Mainstrasse area if he makes his bond.

If anyone has further evidence on this instance, contact Det. Ross at 859-292-2242 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-2040.

