Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police arrest man suspected of groping several women in NKY

Cameron Chambers, 30, was charged with sexual abuse for allegedly groping several women in the...
Cameron Chambers, 30, was charged with sexual abuse for allegedly groping several women in the Mainstrasse area, according to Covington police.(Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, according to the Covington Police Department.

Cameron Chambers, 30, is being accused of groping at least six women in the Mainstrasse neighborhood for nearly 10 months, Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury says.

Recently, police received sexual abuse reports from two new victims who said they were groped a few weeks ago, Lt. Bradbury said.

Chambers has allegedly been groping women since September 2022, police explained.

Since the first known incident, every report included a similar description of the suspect and his methods.

Video from Covington police showed the alleged groper.

Since the initial investigation, Covington Det. Austin Ross was able to gather enough evidence to charge Chambers with sexual battery for his most recent crime which occurred on June 2, Bradbury explained.

“We know Chambers’ repeated behavior has been a serious concern to those both living in and visiting the Mainstrasse area for many months,” the lieutenant said. “The Covington Police Department does not tolerate such egregious and offensive activity and we hope Chambers’ arrest brings a sense of relief to those who live here and visit.”

The 30-year-old is currently being held on a $1,000 bond in the Kenton County Detention Center, police say.

In addition, Chambers has court orders to stay out of the Mainstrasse area if he makes his bond.

If anyone has further evidence on this instance, contact Det. Ross at 859-292-2242 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-2040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken...
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer honored, remembered during celebration of life
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen opened in the Factory 52 mixed-use development in Norwood.
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen opens in Norwood’s Factory 52
A former police officer has been indicted after 3-year-old fatally shot himself
Former officer indicted after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself
Abby Michaels, 25, waived her right to a jury trial so Montgomery County Common Pleas Court...
Driver in triple fatal 2019 St. Patrick’s Day crash not guilty on all charges