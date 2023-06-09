Rain returns this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW viewing area remains under an Air Quality Alert until midnight.

If you are part of a group that is sensitive to elevated particulates in the air, limit your time outside.

If you do go outside, you will be greeted with mostly sunny skies and a slight haze.

We are cool to start Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Later, the high will reach the upper 70s under sunny skies

Temperatures will warm into the 80s Saturday.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather Sunday.

Rain is expected to return Sunday and there’s a marginal risk of severe weather.

Showers will start after 5 p.m. Sunday night and continue through Monday morning, with chances for thunderstorms as well.

Temperatures will dip Monday with highs returning back to the mid-70s.

After that, we’ll see a gradual warm-up through the high 70s and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.