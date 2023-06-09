Tri-State murder suspect arrested 13 years later, U.S. Marshals say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted for a Cincinnati murder was arrested in Oklahoma City Friday night, U.S. Marshal Agent Michael Black confirmed.

Charles Turk, 40, is accused of murdering Robert Jones in 2010, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Based on FOX19′s previous coverage, police responded to the Hartwell Country Club in December 2010 after a passing motorist said they saw a body.

After a further investigation, police confirmed that Jones, who was 33 years old at the time, had been shot to death.

On June 14, 2011, Hamilton County Municipal Court issued a warrant for Turk’s arrest.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) adopted the case in 2016 and has been searching for Turk ever since.

The suspect was arrested at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Oklahoma City where he worked, Black said.

“The men and women of the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners in Southern Ohio will continue to track down those accused of violent crimes until they are brought to justice, regardless of how long they have been hiding, or where they have fled to,” Black said.

According to Crime Stoppers, Turk is facing tampering with evidence, fleeing to avoid prosecution and murder charges.

