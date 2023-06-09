Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tri-State murder suspect arrested 13 years later, U.S. Marshals say

Charles Turk, 40, was arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the murder of Robert Jones in 2010.
Charles Turk, 40, was arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the murder of Robert Jones in 2010.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted for a Cincinnati murder was arrested in Oklahoma City Friday night, U.S. Marshal Agent Michael Black confirmed.

Charles Turk, 40, is accused of murdering Robert Jones in 2010, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Based on FOX19′s previous coverage, police responded to the Hartwell Country Club in December 2010 after a passing motorist said they saw a body.

After a further investigation, police confirmed that Jones, who was 33 years old at the time, had been shot to death.

On June 14, 2011, Hamilton County Municipal Court issued a warrant for Turk’s arrest.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) adopted the case in 2016 and has been searching for Turk ever since.

The suspect was arrested at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Oklahoma City where he worked, Black said.

“The men and women of the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners in Southern Ohio will continue to track down those accused of violent crimes until they are brought to justice, regardless of how long they have been hiding, or where they have fled to,” Black said.

According to Crime Stoppers, Turk is facing tampering with evidence, fleeing to avoid prosecution and murder charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Mickey has been indicted for murder, felonious assault, having weapons under...
Prominent Cincinnati businessman murdered after woman’s drug deal goes bad, prosecutor says
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
The University of Cincinnati
UC student says professor unfairly gave her a failing grade for using ‘exclusionary’ term
A statewide Amber Alert was canceled early Thursday after police say a 10-year-old girl taken...
Abducted Ohio girl found safe after statewide Amber Alert
Kelly Schulze
Pedestrian killed in NKY identified; driver charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Cameron Chambers, 30, was charged with sexual abuse for allegedly groping several women in the...
Police arrest man suspected of groping several women in NKY
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer honored, remembered during celebration of life
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen opened in the Factory 52 mixed-use development in Norwood.
ACES Pickleball + Kitchen opens in Norwood’s Factory 52
A former police officer has been indicted after 3-year-old fatally shot himself
Former officer indicted after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself