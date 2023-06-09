Warming up into the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry and cool start Friday morning, sunny skies during the afternoon with a daytime high of 78 degrees.

Look for sunshine and warmer air Saturday with a high in the mid 80′s.

Sunday starts mostly clear but more clouds will move into the area ahead of a front that will be bringing widespread showers through the Tri-State. Showers will start Sunday night and continue through Monday morning, with chances for thunderstorms as well. The front also brings a dip in temperatures on Monday with highs returning back to the mid 70s.

The beginning of next week also brings another gradual warm up through the high 70s and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Lows in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

