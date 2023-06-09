WATCH: Jerry Springer celebration of life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friends and family are gathering to honor the late Jerry Springer.

Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and iconic talk show host died on April 27 from pancreatic cancer.

Springer was elected to Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and several years later in 1977, became the city’s mayor. He served one term.

Before making the jump to full-time show host in 1993, Springer worked as an anchor and political reporter in the Cincinnati television market.

“The Jerry Springer Show,” which aired for 27 years from 1991 to 2018, became known for its outlandish segments. At the height of the show’s popularity it even topped Oprah Winfrey’s show in the ratings, the AP says.

He described his show as “escapist entertainment.”

“Talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end” is how described himself on his Twitter profile.

He even had a cameo in the 1999 comedy, “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

The daytime show ended with more than 4,000 episodes aired.

From 2007 to 2008, Springer hosted “America’s Got Talent.”

Springer made an appearance on the FOX game show “The Masked Singer” in October 2022. It would be one of his final appearances on TV, according to the BBC.

