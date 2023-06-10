1 person shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been shot in Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati Police Dispatch confirmed.

The shooting happened in the area of Robison Road and Woodford Road, just outside of Kennedy Heights Park.

Police say a vehicle drove by the male victim and shot him in the arm.

Officers are currently looking for a dark-colored sedan.

As of now, it is unknown what the victim’s condition is or what prompted the shooting to occur.

